abrdn plc Purchases 7,875 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

abrdn plc raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

