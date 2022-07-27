TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

