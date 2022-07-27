abrdn plc Purchases 3,838 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

abrdn plc grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

