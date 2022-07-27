abrdn plc Has $22.42 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 933.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

