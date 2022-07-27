abrdn plc Has $24.41 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

