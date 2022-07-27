abrdn plc Has $24.42 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

