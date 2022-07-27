abrdn plc Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

