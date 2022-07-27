SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $323.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.