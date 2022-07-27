Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

