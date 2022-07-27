Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,174 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

