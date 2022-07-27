Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

