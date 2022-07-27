Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 7,251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

