Fusion Capital LLC Sells 349 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

