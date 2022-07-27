Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 8,343 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

