22,730 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

