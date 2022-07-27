Fusion Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

