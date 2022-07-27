State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

