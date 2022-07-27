Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

