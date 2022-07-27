ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.6 %

ANSYS stock opened at $253.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.