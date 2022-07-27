FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

