Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

NYSE TRGP opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

