ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

