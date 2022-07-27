Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.90.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

