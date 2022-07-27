Coastline Trust Co Sells 870 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

