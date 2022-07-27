Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $164,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.