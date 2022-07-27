Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $159,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average of $295.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

