Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

