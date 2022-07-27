Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 629,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $140,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $93,415,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of DG stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.77. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

