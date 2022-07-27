Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 395,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

