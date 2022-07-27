CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

