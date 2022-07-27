ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9,962.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

ARKW opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

