Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

