Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 139 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.63 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

