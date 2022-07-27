Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 143 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

