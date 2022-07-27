Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.