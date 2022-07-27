Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

