Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 106 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $283.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

