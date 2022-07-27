The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 334.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.