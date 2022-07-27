abrdn plc Sells 7,760 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

