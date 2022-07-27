Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

