Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $204.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.