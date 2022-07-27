abrdn plc Sells 25,089 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

