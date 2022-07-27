Versor Investments LP Invests $682,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.