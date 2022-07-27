Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.