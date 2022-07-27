Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,200 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

BAH opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

