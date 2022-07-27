Versor Investments LP Sells 4,540 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

