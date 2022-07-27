Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,848,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 557.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AIR stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

