Versor Investments LP Has $802,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

