National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

