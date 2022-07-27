ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.